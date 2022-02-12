BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. BitBall has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $69,352.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,429.57 or 0.99899498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00064421 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021458 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00370236 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

