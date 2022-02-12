Bitcloud Market Cap Hits $97,554.32 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $97,554.32 and $86.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,219.11 or 0.99994886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00243326 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00157817 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00300669 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001292 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,509,152 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.