BitCoal Price Up 2% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 2% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $13,323.26 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00406929 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.