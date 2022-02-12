Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $581.42 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $33.20 or 0.00078162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00280162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00097193 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

