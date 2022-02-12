Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,077.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00004673 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $2,077.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00275667 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00077995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00096219 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

