BitCore Price Tops $0.11 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $130,548.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCore has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,050.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.60 or 0.06890793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00299333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.39 or 0.00764291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013962 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00411983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.54 or 0.00222442 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

