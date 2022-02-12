BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.12.
BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
