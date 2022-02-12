BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.12.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.