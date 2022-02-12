Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.20

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.20 and traded as high as C$4.70. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 31,384 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65. The company has a market cap of C$268.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

