Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.28

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.28 and traded as low as $34.55. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 10,400 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $98.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28.
Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter.
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.
