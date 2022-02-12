Bonfida 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.49 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Bonfida has a total market cap of $107.24 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for $2.40 or 0.00005669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.02 or 0.06894309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,313.57 or 1.00041392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049236 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com

Buying and Selling Bonfida

