Boson Protocol Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $66.05 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00247194 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005443 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016809 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

