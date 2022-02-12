Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.69

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.69 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 16.40 ($0.22). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.23), with a volume of 414,451 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.69. The company has a market capitalization of £9.01 million and a P/E ratio of 0.51.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

