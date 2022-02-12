Bread Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Bread has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $24.92 million and $774,700.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00037876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00104765 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

