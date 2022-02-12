Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.35

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.35 and traded as low as $11.60. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 664 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,170.44 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods in the second quarter valued at $931,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

