Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ BHF opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
