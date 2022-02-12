Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

