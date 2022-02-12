Brokerages Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.48 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

FOX stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

