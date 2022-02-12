Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce sales of $51.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.20 million and the highest is $51.30 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $185.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $244.46 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $250.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprout Social.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,170 shares of company stock worth $13,787,308 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -155.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

