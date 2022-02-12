Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report sales of $194.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $195.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $817.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 496.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.00 on Friday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.32.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

