Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 million. Gevo posted sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

GEVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GEVO opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Gevo has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $702.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 694.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 827,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

