Brokerages Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will announce sales of $7.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $15.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $62.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.89 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $14.49 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

