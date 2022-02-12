BSClaunch (BSL) Price Down 5.8% This Week

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $82,301.68 and $34,275.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.86 or 0.06869931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,245.75 or 1.00186066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049055 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using US dollars.

