BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.42

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.42 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 200.98 ($2.72). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 198.70 ($2.69), with a volume of 22,752,871 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BT.A shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £19.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.42.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

