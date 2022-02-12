Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 261.5% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCHHF shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bucher Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bucher Industries from CHF 520 to CHF 510 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Bucher Industries stock opened at $469.10 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $469.10 and a twelve month high of $553.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.72.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

