Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,691 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

