Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend by 91.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $548.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $149,119.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,774 shares of company stock worth $268,375. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 76.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFST shares. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

