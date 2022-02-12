Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.76

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 255,175 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £14.52 million and a PE ratio of -32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.76.

In related news, insider David Thomas Traynor acquired 244,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £9,766.20 ($13,206.49).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

