Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,797.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $34.01 million and approximately $37,797.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.00411702 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

