ByteNext Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. ByteNext has a total market cap of $775,000.02 and $375.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.45 or 0.06835732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.82 or 0.99877566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00049453 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars.

