CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $285,800.32 and $338.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.77 or 0.06860917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.04 or 0.99982583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006382 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 10,990,221 coins and its circulating supply is 10,777,426 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

