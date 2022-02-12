Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $183.55

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.55 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.87). Cairn Energy shares last traded at GBX 208.60 ($2.82), with a volume of 3,452,411 shares changing hands.

CNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.31) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 216.43 ($2.93).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

