Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.61

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.61 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.65). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 61,226 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £40.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.93.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health solutions in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases IÂ-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

