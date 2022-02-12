Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.69

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.69 and traded as high as C$15.02. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 403,173 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.