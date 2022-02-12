Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.55

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$151.55 and traded as high as C$157.34. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$155.21, with a volume of 859,410 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$108.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$156.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$151.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Insiders sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $4,239,138 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

