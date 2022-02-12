Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.10

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.10 and traded as high as C$67.67. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$67.60, with a volume of 3,893,362 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.71.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a market cap of C$79.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
