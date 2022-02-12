Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.10

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.10 and traded as high as C$67.67. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$67.60, with a volume of 3,893,362 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a market cap of C$79.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.06, for a total value of C$2,387,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,395,152.69. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total transaction of C$648,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,556,276.56. Insiders have sold a total of 386,329 shares of company stock worth $22,117,441 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

