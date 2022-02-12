Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.87

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.87 and traded as high as C$30.41. Canfor shares last traded at C$30.05, with a volume of 224,160 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.87.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

