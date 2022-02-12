Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 5% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002507 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $35.77 billion and $1.41 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00192705 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.54 or 0.00467466 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00065443 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,085,668,605 coins and its circulating supply is 33,592,646,022 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.