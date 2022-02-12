Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

