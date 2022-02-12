Celer Network Reaches Market Cap of $329.88 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $329.88 million and approximately $62.42 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00104473 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,521,854,190 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.