Centamin (TSE:CEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.62 and traded as low as C$1.55. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 24,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,311.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,239.20.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

