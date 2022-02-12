Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,199,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,159 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Centene worth $261,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.