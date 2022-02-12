Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) & Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Critical Comparison

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Texas Capital Bancshares 0 5 5 0 2.50

Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $74.81, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 3.34 $28.40 million $2.31 10.00 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 3.39 $253.94 million $4.59 14.81

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 34.28% 11.52% 1.25% Texas Capital Bancshares 25.02% 9.00% 0.69%

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio comprises of owner-occupied commercial real estates, land and construction loans, agricultural,investor commercial real estate loan, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loan and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.