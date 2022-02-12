Centrifuge 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $348,775.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $98.09 million and $348,775.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.02 or 0.06894309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,313.57 or 1.00041392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049236 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,620,357 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.