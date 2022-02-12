ChainX (PCX) 1-Day Volume Tops $457,267.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChainX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $21.20 million and $457,267.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.36 or 0.06857502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.33 or 0.99782253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00049180 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,298,475 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

