Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.69

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.69 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.29 ($0.07). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 5.29 ($0.07), with a volume of 24,831 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.
About Chamberlin (LON:CMH)
