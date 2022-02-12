ChartEx Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $137,264.62 and approximately $34.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.49 or 0.06883953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,173.53 or 0.99886943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006363 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

