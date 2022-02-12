Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($4.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24).

CMMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.95. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $131.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,526,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

