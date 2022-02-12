China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 64,927 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

