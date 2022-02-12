Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.75

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.75 and traded as low as C$14.28. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 459,871 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

