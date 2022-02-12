Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.22

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.22 and traded as high as C$13.99. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.14, with a volume of 1,058,858 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.22. The firm has a market cap of C$832.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$250.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4002914 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

