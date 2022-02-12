CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Financial Analysis

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -39.13% -45.93% -11.11% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zscaler and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 2 4 22 0 2.71 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

Zscaler currently has a consensus price target of $357.81, indicating a potential upside of 31.07%. CI&T has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.78%. Given Zscaler’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than CI&T.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zscaler and CI&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $673.10 million 56.82 -$262.03 million ($2.17) -125.81 CI&T $185.57 million 10.19 $24.76 million N/A N/A

CI&T has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Zscaler shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zscaler beats CI&T on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K. Kailash in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

